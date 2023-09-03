The schedule of ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy has been finalised for a two day tour to Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources said.

The elusive trophy is likely to reach Lahore on the morning of September 5 and will stay in Paki-stan till September 6.

During the two-day visit, the trophy will be taken to historical places, shopping malls and educational institutes, the sources told.

It may be mentioned here that the World Cup trophy was supposed to be in Pakistan for five days from July 31 to August 4. However, trophy tour was delayed since there were question marks over Pakistan’s participation in the mega event.—APP