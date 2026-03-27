Hbl Psl 11 Introduces New Rule About Playing Xis

LAHORE – The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 has introduced a new rule aimed at enhancing match strategies as the tournament has commenced.

Under the regulation, team captains can submit two separate playing XIs to the match referee before the game. Each list must include 11 players along with four substitutes.

Following the toss, captains will select one final lineup based on their strategic considerations. The final team must bear the captain’s signature, and no changes will be allowed once the lineup is submitted.

Separately, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PSL matches will initially be held without crowds.

The decision to play behind closed doors will remain in effect until the global situation improves.

Naqvi emphasized that the new playing XI rule and the crowd-free matches are part of ongoing efforts to ensure fair competition while prioritizing safety amid current conditions.

A day earlier, Lahore Qalandars began their title defence in style with a dominating 69-run win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday night.

Hyderabad Kingsmen were bundled out for 130 in 20 overs chasing the 200-run target with the Qalandars pacers collectively taking six for 96.