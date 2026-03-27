HBL PSL 2026:  White ball turns pink, umpire replaces it mid-match

LAHORE – An unusual incident was witnessed during the opening match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 as the ball changed colour and had to be replaced.

The match, played at Gaddafi Stadium between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and debut side Hyderabad Kingsmen, witnessed the white Kookaburra ball gradually turn light pink, causing visibility issues for batters.

The change in colour was attributed to Hyderabad Kingsmen’s maroon kits, which appeared to transfer dye onto the ball during play.

In a light-hearted remark, the Kingsmen’s official account on X congratulated Lahore Qalandars on their victory, referring to it as their “first pink-ball match win.”

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne said the issue was brought to the umpires’ attention in the second over.

He noted that while the ball can sometimes pick up colour from bats or pads, such a visible change was rare. He expressed hope that the issue would be resolved before the next match.

🚨🚨Marnus Labuschagne on the change of ball color “I did say to the umpires after the second over, What’s going on? The ball is red, it must be from the clothes or something like that. I’ve never seen anything like pic.twitter.com/VHSXouHZYx — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) March 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Haris Rauf suggested the colour may also have come from the stadium seating, although he said it was difficult to confirm the exact cause.