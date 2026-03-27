Update on market timings as smart-lockdown proposal targets energy saving

KARACHI – The business community in Karachi has pledged full support for the Sindh government’s proposed “smart lockdown” to conserve fuel amid global supply concerns fueled by the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Traders said they are prepared to close markets and shopping malls by 8:30 pm to help manage the energy crisis and ensure sustainable fuel usage.

Leaders of the Sindh Traders’ Alliance and the All Presidents Alliance of Markets and Malls Association emphasized that these measures are necessary for national interest.

Sheikh Habib, chairman of the Sindh Traders’ Alliance, said that the government’s energy-saving steps are timely and essential to overcome the ongoing energy challenges.

Fahim Nori, president of the All Presidents Alliance, echoed the sentiment, stating that Karachi’s traders are ready to comply with the government’s directives and appealed to the public to shop within the revised hours until the fuel crisis eases.

The traders collectively stressed that conserving electricity and fuel is crucial to supporting the national economy and that the business community stands with the government during this critical period.