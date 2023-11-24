Supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif has said that political gains hold no importance to him and he returned to country for sake of public interest and prosperity.

Addressing the media and the public after a meeting with the local organization of the Muslim League-N here on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif emphasized that his motivation stems from prayers and the genuine desire to transform Pakistan’s fate, rather than any personal greed for political positions or the premiership.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted his longstanding relationship with the people of Murree, referring to it as his second home. During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Punjab, he proudly mentioned the construction of the beautiful and Pakistan’s first high-speed highway from Islamabad to Murree.

“The old charm of Murree needs to be revived, and developmental work should start again with vigor, purpose, and enthusiasm,” stated the former Prime Minister. He underlined PML-N’s past achievements, including the completion of mega-projects like power plants within a short period, adding 15,000 megawatts to the National Grid.

“We completed the delayed Neelum Jhelum project and utilized coal mines in Sindh to generate electricity,” he added.