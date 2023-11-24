An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Thursday approved a 4-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case.

The hearing of the case took place in Adiala Jail, where Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings and approved Khan’s physical remand.

Imran’s lawyer Latif Khan Khosa opposed the request. The court ordered NAB to continue investigating PTI chief inside the jail.

Subsequently, the accountability court adjourned the proceedings till November 27.

Meanwhile, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who is hearing the cipher case, issued directives on Thursday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi be presented at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad on November 28.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran.