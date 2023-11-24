Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has said that the Supreme Court has nothing to do with the cash in its accounts in connection with Bahria Town implementation case.

During proceedings on Thursday, the CJP said that the apex court could not hold that amount in its accounts any more. “If no one lays claim on the amount then the cash will be transferred to the Government of Pakistan. The court has nothing to do with this amount,” he added.

Earlier, a 10-member survey team, headed by Commissioner Karachi, on Thursday submitted to the Supreme Court a report in the case of collecting Rs460 billion from Bahria Town, Karachi on the order of the apex court.

The report, compiled in collaboration with SUPARCO, Survey of Pakistan and Forest Department, revealed that contrary to the agreement signed in the light of the apex court order, under which Bahria Town was allowed to occupy 16,896 acres of land, it was currently in possession of 19,931 acres of land; 3,031 acres more than what had been agreed.

It was further disclosed that Bahria Town possessed 813 acres in district Malir of Karachi and over 2,222 acres in Jamshoro.

Furthermore, it had occupied the land reserved for the forest. The SC, on the last hearing, had ordered the survey of the land in possession of Bahria Town, Karachi.

