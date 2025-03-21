Pakistan women cricket team’s training camp begins in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Women’s training camp has started at the Ghani Glass Academy in DHA, Lahore on Friday.

During the 10-day camp, 19 players of the squad will undergo net sessions and feature in practice 50-over matches to gear-up for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The ICC event will take place from 9 to 19 April at Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground in Lahore.

The six-team ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan. The teams will feature in a round-robin format where each team plays against one another. The top two sides amongst the six teams will qualify for this year’s ICC Women’s World Cup.

The camp is continuation to the first phase of the preparation, where 33 players took part in Faisalabad last month. Among the players, Tuba Hassan, who was part of the month-long camp in Faisalabad, has been ruled out from the tournament due to a fractured finger. All-rounder Nida Dar has been recalled to the training camp.

Camp players in alphabetical order:

Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Umm-e-Hani.

Muhammad Wasim (Head coach – National Women Team) will work as camp commandant and will be assisted by other national women’s team coaches.