Has Punjab Govt withdrawn security from Bilawal House amid Coalition Rift?

LAHORE – Political heat between Pakistan’s ruling allies, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is reaching boiling point as leaders of two sides exchanged barbs lately, and now there are reports saying Punjab government has withdrawn police security from Bilawal House in Bahria Town, Lahore, igniting a firestorm of accusations and speculation.

Earlier today, local media reported that security allegedly been pulled from Bilawal House, former PM, and current Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani. The moves come as coalition partners increasingly clash, with tensions spilling into public view.

Senator Sherry Rehman issued sharp warning to government, cautioning against “playing Punjab card.” She stressed that apologizing “does not diminish anyone’s respect” and reminded authorities that no province belongs to a single party. Rehman underscored the PPP’s influence as the largest party in the Senate, emphasizing that it cannot be taken lightly on the coalition benches.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf added fuel to the fire, cautioning against the return of “provincialism,” which he said could seriously weaken the federation. “We speak of honour and respect, but this must not be mistaken for weakness,” Ashraf declared, insisting that PPP members may find it difficult to attend parliamentary proceedings until their concerns are addressed.

Punjab Police however denied any withdrawal of security from Bilawal House, saying such reports are baseless. It said security arrangements remain fully intact, with only routine personnel rotations occurring, and that political angle is misleading.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari also cleared air on the matter, calling out those pedling fake news as she urged media outlets to stop spreading false information and confirmed that police personnel remain stationed at Bilawal House as usual.

PPP vs PML-N

A disagreement over flood relief has erupted into rift between PML-N and PPP, threatening stability of the coalition. What began as a debate on using the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for flood victims escalated into a bitter public spat, with daily press conferences exchanging sharp accusations.

The conflict intensified over the controversial Cholistan canal project, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz asserting, “It is my water, my money, everything is mine,” sparking outrage from PPP lawmakers who staged multiple walkouts in Parliament.

PPP leaders later warned that such rhetoric could destabilize the coalition and undermine national unity.

President Asif Ali Zardari and other top leaders have intervened to calm tensions, but Maryam remains defiant, defending Punjab’s development projects and dismissing calls for apology. The feud has paralyzed parliamentary proceedings and exposed deep mistrust between the allies, leaving the government’s future in the balance.