Haroon celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day at Expo 2025 Osaka

Minister highlights economic growth, trade potential

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, highlighting the country’s economic progress and the vast opportunities for trade and investment partnerships with Japan and the global community.

Speaking at the Expo, Haroon emphasized Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, its growing industrial base, and the potential for stronger trade and investment partnerships with Japan and the wider world, said a news release.

The SAPM, led by Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan and Section Commissioner General for Expo 2025, Abdul Hameed, was warmly welcomed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hisayuki Fujii, Commissioner General Koji Haneda, and Secretary General of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Expo, Hiroyuki Ishige.

The official National Day ceremony, held on August 14 at the National Day Hall “Ray Garden,” was a proud moment for Pakistan’s presence at Expo 2025.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has made significant strides in various sectors of the economy, driven by a vision of innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.

He emphasized how Pakistan’s traditions and modern industries work in harmony to create value both domestically and internationally, further highlighting the Pakistan Pavilion’s role in sharing that message with over one million visitors to date.

Meanwhile, speaking to a full house of Japanese and international media, he outlined Pakistan’s export strengths, ranging from textiles and leather goods to surgical instruments, and emphasized the nation’s drive for innovation. He reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to usher in a new industrial revolution and significantly enhance Pakistan’s exports.

To achieve this, the Prime Minister has directed all ministries to work toward creating a business- and investment-friendly environment for foreign businessmen and investors.—APP