CM congratulates Nation on Independence Day

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “May Pakistan Live Forever! Alhamdulillah Rab-ul- Alemeen (Thanks to Allah Almighty).

I extend my heartiest congratulations to the nation on its 78th Independence Day.” In her thankful message on the Independence Day, the Chief Minister said that we thank Almighty Allah for granting us a dear homeland as unique as Pakistan, and for giving us the opportunity to live a dignified life in a free country.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that we take immense pride in Pakistan being the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and once again express our profound gratitude on it. We deeply thank Allah Almighty for granting us victory in the Battle for Truth (‘Marka-i- Haq’). Pakistan is a shining lamp whose light brightens the whole world.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan is our pride, honour, and dignity. Without Pakistan, we are devoid of any identity and respect among the comity of nations. She highlighted, “On the eve of Independence Day, we pay tribute to Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam, and their illustrious companions.” She outlined,” While celebrating Independence, how can we forget the countless sacrifices of our heroic martyrs?”

She underscored,” On the eve of Independence Day, we as Pakistanis must hold ourselves accountable as Pakistan has given us immense respect and freedom, but what have we given to our country in return?” She expressed rejoice that the nation is awake and our brave soldiers vigilantly guard the borders and frontiers of our dear motherland.

She appealed to the parents to share with their children the stories of the freedom struggle and the protection of our national independence on this auspicious day. She emphasized,” August 14 is not merely a day to make celebrations but a day to renew our pledge of loyalty to our sacred land.”

She maintained,” By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan today stands tall among the comity of nations across the globe and is moving towards economic prosperity by leaps and bounds.” She vowed,” On this historic day, we reaffirm our solemn pledge to make our beloved homeland greater and stronger among the comity of nations in the world.”