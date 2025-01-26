Harness sports talent

Muhammad Asif’s remarkable achievements in snooker, including winning the World Amateur Snooker Championship and the Saarc Snooker Championship three times, are nothing short of inspiring. His recent historic 147 break at the National Snooker Championship, a feat that only a select few have accomplished, further solidifies his place among the best in the sport. These milestones are a testament to his dedication, skill and ability to excel on the international stage, inspiring future generations of athletes.

This success reflects the untapped talent that exists in Pakistan across various sports. With the right kind of support and infrastructure, our athletes can achieve great heights on international platforms, bringing pride to the country. However, the critical element in nurturing such potential lies in providing the necessary facilities, training and resources for athletes to excel. The recognition given to Muhammad Asif by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a significant step in acknowledging the country’s sports talent. By presenting a generous prize and committing to further support snooker development, the Prime Minister has set an example for other sectors. It is imperative that efforts are accelerated to create an environment where youth can thrive in sports, ensuring that future champions are not limited by a lack of resources. Pakistan has the potential to shine globally. With focused attention and governmental backing, the nation can expect to see more success stories like Asif’s, placing Pakistan on the world map for sports excellence.