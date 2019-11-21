Hamdard holds Seerat Conference

Staff Reporter

A Children Seerat Conference, comprised recitation of holy verses, hamd, na’at, speeches and dua, organized by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan under the aegis of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, was held yesterday to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal at Bait al-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah, Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan said the life of holy Prophet (PBUH) is not only exemplary for Muslims but also for all humanity as his arrival is a great source of guidance for us and all human beings’. ‘The holy month of Rabbi-ul-Awwal is associated with the birth of holy Prophet (PBUH). We Muslim believe in one Almighty Allah and follow Islam’, she said, adding that the teachings of holy Prophet (PBUH) taught us to be kind to others, care for humankind and worship one Omnipotent God.

Muslims should follow the principles of Islam and teaching of holy Prophet (PBUH) in order to overcome their problems and regain the last glory.