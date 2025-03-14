Class 7 Sba Final Term Exams 2025 History And Geography Papers With Answers

Class 7 History And Geography SBA Papers – School-Based Assessment (SBA) Exams of secondary classes are underway across all government in Punjab. These assessments, organized by the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC), are for students in grades 1 to 8.

SBA exams are important for young learners, and PEC provides and final term exam papers for grades 1 to 8, available in both Urdu and English. Students appearing for SBA exams are advised to use these PEC papers to assess their readiness.

SBA History and Geography Class 7 Papers

The following are Class 7 final term model parts for History and Geography, along with their answer keys.