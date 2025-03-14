Pakistan strengthens workers’ rights with ratification of three International Labour Conventions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ratified three crucial International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions aimed at improving workers’ rights and protections. This move will also aid in evidence-based policymaking to drive the creation of decent work opportunities for all.

Pakistan’s Minister of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain handed over the instruments of ratification for the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930; the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC); and the Labour Statistics Convention, 1985 (No. 160) to ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo during the 353rd session of the ILO Governing Body in Geneva.

The ratification of the 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention strengthens Pakistan’s commitment to fighting forced labour, trafficking, and modern slavery. This move aligns the country with global human rights principles and Sustainable Development Goal 8 on decent work. Pakistan had previously ratified the Forced Labour Convention in 1957.

The Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC), which Pakistan has now ratified, brings the country in line with international maritime standards, ensuring better working and living conditions for seafarers. This Convention addresses vital issues like minimum age, wages, medical care, work hours, and repatriation for seafarers both within Pakistan’s national waters and internationally.

The ratification of the Labour Statistics Convention, 1985 (No. 160) signifies Pakistan’s effort to enhance its labour market data infrastructure. This will support evidence-based policymaking and help achieve the country’s goals of creating decent jobs, reducing disparities, and ensuring safe and inclusive workplaces.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain remarked, “Pakistan is committed to eradicating forced labour, protecting the rights of seafarers, and strengthening the quality of labour market data. These ratifications reflect the result of extensive consultations with our tripartite constituents and underscore our dedication to establishing fair and equitable working conditions.”

Geir Tonstol, Director of the ILO’s Country Office for Pakistan, described the ratifications as “historic,” highlighting that it marked the first ratification of an ILO standard since Pakistan ratified the Minimum Age Convention in 2006. He emphasized that this decision reflects Pakistan’s renewed commitment to global labour standards and the protection of workers’ rights, with the ILO offering its full support to help Pakistan implement these commitments effectively.