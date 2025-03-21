Influencing price of fresh milk: Dairy Farmer Association Karachi’s appeal rejected

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the appeal of the Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) as withdrawn.

According to a press release issued by the CCP on Friday, the Tribunal was informed that the appeal was not maintainable, since no adverse order had been passed against the appellant.

Counsel for the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) clarified that DFAK was registered as a society and the penalty in question had been imposed on its representative, not the association itself.

After accepting CCP’s legal point, CAT directed the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal which was subsequently dismissed as withdrawn.

In December 2024, the CCP had imposed penalties on the representatives of three dairy associations in Karachi for collusive practices aimed at influencing the price of fresh milk in violation of the Competition Act, 2010.

The penalties included PKR 1 million on Shakir Umer Gujjar of M/s Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA); PKR 500,000 each on Haji Akhtar Gujjar of M/s Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) and Haji Sikandar Nagori of M/s Karachi Dairy Farmers Association (KDFA).

The CCP initiated its inquiry following widespread media reports of a sharp rise in milk prices across Karachi. Investigations confirmed that the three associations, operating at various stages of the fresh milk supply chain, were actively involved in anti-competitive practices that led to a significant price hike affecting consumers in Karachi and surrounding areas.