Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the caretaker government would present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore today, he said incumbent caretaker government is focusing on development projects in the province. He said government is ensuring timely completion of the projects.

He said caretaker government is taking all-out measures for the welfare of the farmers. The Punjab Finance Department is in the final stages of preparing the budget for the next four months, with expectations that it will be formally approved by Sunday.

According to inside sources, the budget allocated for non-developmental expenditures over the next four months is estimated to be approximately Rs725 billion.

It’s worth noting that the interim Punjab government had previously presented a budget of Rs1719.