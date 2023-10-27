More than 2,000 safe city cameras would be restored during the first week of November, bringing all surveillance cameras to working condition. Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) sources told media on Thursday that up-gradation of Lahore Safe City Project was under way according to vision of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The CM, during a recent meeting with officials, said that all Safe City cameras should restored to ensure surveillance at main roads and arteries of the provincial metropolis.

The cameras restoration would also help improve the law-enforcement capacity of the Punjab Police, by ensuring timely response to emergencies and crime prevention by equipping police with state-of-the-art technology, they said.

It has also been decided that surveillance cameras would also be installed on all buildings in the city, and work on the project is already under way. Sources said upgraded camera surveillance systems would also be installed in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.