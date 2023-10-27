In a noteworthy decision, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday imposed a ban on the issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) for any development projects until January. This directive was in response to petitions presented before the LHC aimed at controlling smog.

The Lahore commissioner has been instructed to create a supportive policy to encourage the use of electric motorcycles and bicycles among the public.

The court has also recommended the establishment of rental points in Lahore where citizens can easily access bicycles at affordable rates.

Justice ShahidKarim, presiding over the LHC, further ordered the commissioner to oversee the transformation of brick kilns in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, incorporating new technologies to improve their environmental impact.

Additionally, the court has lifted the stay order that was previously placed on development activities near the BabuSabu interchange after considering the commissioner’s statement, allowing work on the project to proceed.

Justice Karim’s commendable actions have played a vital role in reducing smog levels in the region.

The Environment Commission, led by Hina Hafeezullah and senior member Syed Kamal Haider, consistently provides updates on government actions against individuals operating smoke-emitting vehicles, factories, and kilns that have failed to adopt environmentally friendly technologies despite clear instructions.

Furthermore, Justice Karim issued a comprehensive order addressing various pleas, including one from a concerned citizen, HaroonFarooq, who sought measures to combat smog. Recognizing the heightened smog levels from October to January, the judge has temporarily halted the issuance of NOCs for development projects during these months. Justice Karim has called upon the government to utilize all available resources to combat smog and to take impartial action against violators.

The LHC has instructed the government to submit a compliance report by November 3rd.