Punjab approves free travel for senior citizens, differently-abled persons

Students will also have free travel; Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar to have airports

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday chaired the 24th meeting of the provincial cabinet, where several far-reaching decisions were approved in what officials described as one of the most extensive agendas to date.

The cabinet gave the green light to a public welfare initiative offering free travel to students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities across Punjab.

A proposal to introduce transport cards for students was also discussed.

Maryam Nawaz directed relevant departments to take immediate steps to bring down poultry prices.

She approved the formation of special investigation units to handle sexual assault cases and called for effective prevention strategies to curb such crimes.

In a move to boost regional connectivity, the cabinet gave its nod to the construction of airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar.

An airstrip in Bhakkar will be developed to support an air ambulance service, while discussions are underway to launch a Punjab airline.

Enforcement of traffic penalties was also on the agenda.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure the recovery of fines and adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward defaulters.

A legal reform plan has been requested to further streamline Punjab’s judicial framework.

The cabinet welcomed the appointment of Amjad Pervaiz as the new Advocate General.

Addressing the cabinet, Maryam Nawaz said that since taking office, a wave of recommendations had poured in, but not a single one was entertained.

She reiterated that all appointments—particularly law officers—must be made purely on merit and must withstand public scrutiny.

The meeting also addressed issues ranging from education and crime control to agriculture and social inclusion.

Maryam Nawaz rejected a proposed restriction on cultivating two rice crops annually, expressing her support for farmers.

She approved the adjustment of 664 visually impaired persons on daily wages and endorsed policies to further their social integration.

The chief minister took pride in the success of the Nigehbaan Ramazan Package, noting that over 2.5 million households had received support.

She said she was pleased that the federal and other provincial governments were now following Punjab’s lead.

The government is also preparing to distribute ration cards to 1.5 million households soon.

Maryam Nawaz praised her administration for ensuring that, for the first time in 15 years, Ramazan bazaars remained peaceful and affordable.

“There were no long queues, no chaos, and prices stayed in check,” she said, commending her team for the achievement.

Other cabinet approvals included measures to strengthen riot management, establish a crime control department, and increase penalties for violations of arms and fertiliser regulations.

Legal aid rules were amended to ensure free assistance to the underprivileged, and registration fees for birth and death certificates were waived for a year.

In the health and education sectors, the cabinet sanctioned hiring for the cardiac centre at Sheikh Zayed Medical College in Rahim Yar Khan and approved a World Bank agreement for introducing a grading system in schools.

Thirty-two new positions were approved for the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education and Lahore’s Children’s Library Complex.

The cabinet also approved recruitment for key roles in the Punjab Life Insurance Company and filled vacant posts in the finance department’s specialised units.

Maryam Nawaz concluded the session by reaffirming her government’s commitment to public service, economic stability, and inclusive governance, saying bold decisions must continue to be made with the people’s interests at heart.

An approval was given for enhanced cooperation with the Government of Chengdu (China) and the promotion of the ICT Hub project in Punjab.

The Cabinet also approved the Green Pakistan Initiative “Lining of Watercourses in Cholistan” project.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized, “We are not taking water from any province, and we will respond to any allegations accordingl.