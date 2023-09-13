Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that information technology (IT) has become an integral part of modern life and equipping the young generation with IT education is need of the hour.

Addressing certificate distribution ceremony of to IT trainers under the aegis of Akhuwat Foundation at the Governors House here on Wednesday, he said target of economic development can be achieved by increasing IT software exports. The Governor Punjab said Akhuwat Foundation is doing a good job by giving free IT training to the youth, adding that such people and institutions which are working for the welfare of the people are the bright face of the society which needs to be shown to the world.

He said deficiencies, flaws, and negative things are highlighted in our society, while there are many good things that also need to be highlighted.

The Governor Punjab said he is happy to know that Akhuwat Foundation is offering free courses to students in graphic designing, digital marketing, web and mobile applications development. He said that these courses will provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth, adding that they can earn a handsome amount of money by working online. The Governor Punjab further said, “Former Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributed laptops among students on merit in 2013, so that our youth can progress in the field of IT and compete with the world.” He further said the laptop scheme had led to a phenomenal increase in software exports and reduced digital divide. He said the government has restarted the distribution of laptops among students on merit, which has also started to yield positive results.

The Governor Punjab said teamwork is very important in todays era, adding public private partnership is a successful model. He said that Akhuwat Foundation can further extend the scope of its programmes by collaborating with TEVTA and other institutions.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib, while addressing the ceremony, shed light on the aims and objectives of the organization.

He said that the aim of imparting IT education to the youth is to provide them with the highest quality training to enable them to become self-reliant through online employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to hone their skills and create a positive future. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman also distributed certificates of appreciation among the IT trainers.