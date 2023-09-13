An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, for another five days, in a corruption case, initiated against the latter and his son, Moonis Elahi. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk on expiry of his physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted a report and informed the court that investigations were underway. He requested the court to grant further remand of the accused.