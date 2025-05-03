Governor Kp Discusses Ties With Uae Cg

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Karachi, where he was warmly received by UAE Consul General Dr Bakheet Ateeq Alremaithi.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring mutual business interests between Pakistan and the UAE.

Governor Kundi commended the UAE for its continuous support to Pakistan, describing it as a “second home” for many Pakistanis.

He emphasized that a significant number of Pashtuns work in the UAE and urged the Consul General to consider opening a consulate in Peshawar to facilitate the growing needs of the expatriate community in the region.

The Governor also highlighted the ongoing Pakistan Mines and Minerals Conference in Islamabad, aiming to attract investment into the country’s mining sector.

He encouraged the UAE business community to explore opportunities within KPK’s mineral sector, which is rich in resources and ripe for development.

During his visit, Governor Kundi toured various sections of the UAE Consulate, including the newly opened Business Visa Section.

This section, as explained by Consul General Alremaithi, is designed to promote bilateral business exchanges by providing streamlined services for entrepreneurs and facilitating easier business operations between the two nations.

In a move that will further strengthen ties, Pakistani citizens are now eligible for a five-year visa program, which will foster deeper economic cooperation.

Alremaithi acknowledged Pakistan’s significant role in the UAE’s development and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continuing its support for Pakistan.

This visit marks a significant step in reinforcing the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.