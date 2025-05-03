Ahmed Chinoy H.I, S.I Chairman, Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association (PCMA) Director, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure for April 25, showing a significant decline to 0.30% year-on-year, is a clear indication that inflationary pressures have eased considerably. This development is a positive signal for the economy and provides a critical opportunity for the Government and State Bank of Pakistan to take decisive steps toward economic revival.

In light of this sharp fall in inflation, I strongly urge the Government and monetary authorities to immediately reduce the benchmark interest rate to 8%. This is essential to stimulate private sector borrowing, encourage industrial expansion, and provide relief to the business community which has long been burdened by prohibitively high financial costs.

Simultaneously, electricity tariffs must be rationalized to Rs. 26 per kilowatt. The current energy costs are unsustainable and continue to erode the competitiveness of Pakistani industry, particularly the manufacturing and export sectors.

A combination of lower interest rates and affordable energy pricing will not only revive economic activity but also boost investor confidence, generate employment, and position Pakistan on a stronger path toward growth and stability.

The window of opportunity is open — it is imperative that policymakers act swiftly and strategically to capitalize on this moment for the collective good of the economy and the people of Pakistan.

Ahmed Chinoy H.I, S.I

Chairman, PCMA

Director, PSX