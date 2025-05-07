Letter to UN chief for action against India

His Excellency António Guterres

Secretary-General

United Nations Headquarters

New York, NY 10017, USA

Subject: Formal Urgent Request for UN Action Against India’s Longstanding Violations of International Law, Extraterritorial Terrorism, and Systemic Human Rights Abuses (1971–2025)

Date: 7 May 2025

Excellency,

We respectfully submit this letter as a comprehensive charge sheet against the Republic of India for its persistent, state-sanctioned violations of international law and basic human rights spanning over five decades. These violations include cross-border terrorism, religious genocide, extrajudicial killings, false flag operations, subversion of sovereign nations, and denial of the right to self-determination under the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

________________________________________

I. Timeline of State-Sponsored Acts and International Law Violations

1. 1971 – Orchestrated Ganga Hijacking and Indian Military Intervention in East Pakistan

• The hijacking of ‘Indian Airlines’ “Ganga” plane took place on January 30, 1971 was blamed on Kashmiri separatists.

• Declassified records and testimonies suggest India staged it to justify banning Pakistani overflights—crippling West Pakistan’s supply lines.

• Later admitted by former RAW officers and acknowledged in Indian media.

2. 1971 – Role in Dismemberment of Pakistan

• RAW’s involvement in arming Mukti Bahini is well-documented.

• Indian leadership publicly acknowledged aiding the insurgency that led to Bangladesh’s secession.

• Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly admitted in 2021:

“We made a commitment to divide Pakistan, and we did it.”

• This constitutes a gross breach of the UN Charter’s Article 2(4) prohibiting force against another sovereign state.

2. 1984 – Unilateral Seizure of Siachen Glacier (Operation Meghdoot)

• India’s aggressive posture in Siachen remains a destabilizing factor, with the region still witnessing military deployments and skirmishes at extreme altitudes. This provocation exemplifies a broader pattern of expansionist behavior that threatens regional peace and violates both the letter and spirit of bilateral and international commitments.

• India preemptively occupied the Siachen region in direct violation of the Simla Agreement and without provocation.

• The move militarized one of the world’s most ecologically fragile zones and continues to provoke conflict and climate degradation.

________________________________________

II. Indian Support to Insurgency in Pakistan and Confession of Captured Agent

3. 2016 – Arrest of Indian Navy Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Baluchistan

• Indian spy Commander Kalbhushan Jadhav (alias Hussain Mubarak Patel) was arrested inside Baluchistan.

• In his video-confession (shared with the International Court of Justice and UN bodies), Jadhav admitted:

“I am a serving officer of the Indian Navy. I was directed by RAW to destabilize Pakistan, particularly targeting CPEC.”

• India took the matter to the ICJ but notably did not challenge the substance of his confession or Pakistan’s sovereign right to prosecute.

• This confession confirms India’s use of armed proxies, funding, and terrorism in Baluchistan—clearly violating Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and multiple anti-terror conventions.

4. Open Statements by Indian Political and Military Leaders

• Indian leadership, including former National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Modi, have publicly threatened destabilization of Pakistan:

o Ajit Doval (2014): “We will engage Baloch insurgents. The cost to Pakistan should be raised.”

o Narendra Modi (2016): “I want to talk to the people of Baluchistan.”

• These statements amount to open admission of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, violating international law.

5. Targeted Killings of Chinese Nationals Working on CPEC

• Multiple terror attacks on Chinese citizens, particularly in Baluchistan, KPK and Karachi are closely aligned with India’s declared opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

• The pattern strongly suggests that Indian intelligence is leveraging local proxies to sabotage economic development and regional cooperation.

________________________________________

III. Systemic Persecution and Genocide of Muslims in India

6. 2002 – Gujarat Pogroms

• Over 2,000 Muslims were brutally killed under the leadership of then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

• Modi was denied entry into the U.S. under the International Religious Freedom Act due to “severe violations of religious freedom.”

7. 2019–Present – Abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A and Repression in Kashmir

• India unilaterally revoked Kashmir’s special status and imposed severe restrictions including:

o Internet shutdowns

o Mass detentions of children, journalists, and politicians

o Torture and demographic changes in violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

8. Denial of Right to Self-Determination

• UN Security Council Resolutions (38, 47, 91, 96, 98, 122, 123, 126) call for a UN-supervised plebiscite in Jammu & Kashmir.

• India has persistently denied this right, unlawfully branding the indigenous Kashmiri freedom movement as “terrorism,” despite their lawful struggle for self-determination protected under international law, including Common Article 1 of the ICCPR and ICESCR.

________________________________________

IV. Cross-Border Terrorism and Extraterritorial Assassinations (2022–2025)

9. Targeted Assassinations Abroad

• Confirmed killings and plots involving Indian intelligence:

o Zahoor Mistry – Karachi (2022)

o Hardeep Singh Nijjar – Canada (2023)

o Paramjit Singh Panjwar – Lahore (2023)

o Foiled assassination attempts on U.S. citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by RAW agent Nikhil Gupta (2023)

10. Modi’s Public Endorsement of Assassinations

• PM Modi publicly declared in 2024:

“Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai”

(India now kills enemies inside their homes.)

This statement is a self-incriminating confession of India’s adoption of a policy of extrajudicial, extraterritorial killings, in direct violation of the UN Charter and sovereignty of foreign nations.

________________________________________

V. False Flag Operations: Historical Pattern of Manipulated Terror

• 2000 – Chattisinghpora Massacre (38 Sikhs killed, later exposed as staged by Indian forces)

• 2006 – Malegaon Blasts (Muslims blamed; Hindu extremists, including Indian military officer, later convicted)

• 2007 – Samjhauta Express Bombing (68 Pakistanis killed; Indian agencies implicated)

• 2008 – Mumbai Attacks (investigations obscured the death of ATS Chief Hemant Karkare who was probing Hindu terror networks)

• 2019 – Pulwama Attack and Balakot Airstrikes

• Suicide attack on CRPF soldiers led to escalatory strikes by India.

• Indian media and political leadership used the incident to stir nationalist sentiment just before elections. Independent analysis questioned the timing and veracity of India’s claims. Even then governor of IIOJ&K Satya Pal Malik revealed that the Pulwama terror attack was exploited for political gains and that prime minister Narendra Modi had instructed him to remain silent and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also advised him to refrain from speaking about it. He maintained that the CRPF had requested aircraft to transport troops, but the demand was refused by the Home Ministry. The car carrying 300 kilograms RDX explosives remained undetected while travelling around in IIOJ&K for 10-15 days.

2025 – Pahalgam Killings and Government Denial of Neutral Inquiry

• Civilians were killed in alleged “crossfire,” a claim denied by their families.

• India’s refusal to allow a neutral or international inquiry raises serious doubts—particularly in light of historical false flag events like the 2000 Sikh massacre.

• The pattern suggests a deliberate effort to malign Pakistan in an area 400 kilometers away from the line of control and before elections, as repeatedly done through fabricated or manipulated incidents.

________________________________________

VI. Legal Summary of Violations

India’s actions constitute breaches of:

• UN Charter Articles 2(4), 1(2)

• Geneva Conventions (especially IV, Article 49)

• Genocide Convention (1948)

• Rome Statute of the ICC (Articles 7, 8, and 15)

• ICCPR and ICESCR – Right to life, liberty, and self-determination

________________________________________

VII. Recommendations and Prayer for Relief

In light of the above, we urge the United Nations and its competent bodies to:

1. Convene an international tribunal or UN-mandated commission to investigate India’s acts of terrorism, assassinations, and religious persecution.

2. Refer India to the ICC for crimes against humanity and state-sponsored terrorism.

3. Enforce UN Security Council resolutions guaranteeing the right to plebiscite in Kashmir.

4. Designate Hindutva organizations as terrorist networks.

5. Impose sanctions and asset freezes on individuals complicit in these crimes.

6. Appoint a Special Rapporteur for religious persecution and political repression in India.

7. Protect the integrity of sovereign states by addressing India’s cross-border terror and interference in Baluchistan and CPEC.

________________________________________

Conclusion

The evidence now before the international community is overwhelming and spans over five decades of repeated, state-sanctioned abuse. India has used its global partnerships and media influence to deflect criticism while continuing an aggressive campaign of military occupation, religious genocide, foreign interference, and targeted killings.

We urge the United Nations to fulfill its duty to uphold peace, justice, and human dignity by holding the Republic of India accountable under international law.

Respectfully,

Syed Nayyar Uddin Ahmad

Lahore.

7th May 2025

[email protected] The writer is a senior corporate leader and strategic analyst. His thought-provoking visionary insights have reshaped global discourse, capturing the attention of world leaders. His writings have not only resonated with heads of state and governments but have also influenced the foreign policies of the United States and other major powers.