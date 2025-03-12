Google Wallet all set for launch in Pakistan; How to setup G Pay account?

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Google Wallet, a digital wallet that allows users to securely store their cards, tickets, passes, keys, and identity cards, is set to be launched in Pakistan today, March 12.

The launch of the Google Pay will mark a major milestone in digital payments ecosystem in the South Asian country.

Reports said the launching ceremony would be held in Karachi and it would be attended by Google officials, representatives from banks and fintech companies.

Banks and fintech companies in Pakistan will complete integration process to make the Google Wallet available to users in Pakistan.

Uses of Google Pay

Users are able to make payments everywhere Google Pay is accepted and they can do it all with just their mobile phones.

Set Up Google Wallet

It is very simple to set up Google Wallet. You need to open the Google Wallet app or download it on Google Play. Tap ‘Add to Wallet’, follow the instructions, and verify your card if needed. Here, you are set to use it.