Google Expands Search Live Globally, Bringing Real-Time AI Conversations to Over 200 Countries

KARACHI – Google announced that its Search Live feature is now available globally, covering all languages and locations where AI Mode is supported. This expansion allows users in more than 200 countries and territories to interact with Google Search in real time using voice and camera, transforming the way people access information online.

Google’s latest audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live promises more natural and intuitive conversations than ever before. With multilingual support built in, users worldwide can now speak with Search in their preferred language, opening up interactive AI assistance to a truly global audience.

Interactive, Real-Time Assistance

Search Live is designed for moments when typing out a query is cumbersome or slow. Users can simply open the Google app on Android or iOS, tap the Live icon under the Search bar, and ask questions aloud. The AI responds immediately with helpful audio answers, and conversations can continue naturally with follow-up questions. Users can also explore deeper through linked web resources.

Adding a new dimension, camera support allows Search to interpret visual context. For example, if someone needs help assembling a shelving unit, they can show it to the camera, and Search will provide step-by-step guidance along with relevant online resources.

The feature integrates seamlessly with Google Lens, enabling a real-time back-and-forth conversation that combines visual recognition with AI dialogue. Users simply tap the Live option at the bottom of the Lens interface to start interacting.

A New Era for Search

This global expansion signals a significant shift in how people access information, from traditional, static search queries to dynamic, multimodal AI interactions. By combining voice, vision, and the vast knowledge of the web, Google continues to evolve Search into a highly personal, capable assistant for learning, exploring, and problem-solving.

With Search Live now accessible to a worldwide audience, the days of passive searching may soon be replaced by active, intelligent conversations with AI, fundamentally changing how knowledge is discovered