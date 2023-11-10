ISLAMABAD – As some airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic suspended flight operations to Pakistan, Pakistan’s aviation industry saw some positive development as now an airline of United States is set to start operations in the Asian country.

Lately, Azerbaijan’s national airline launched its flight operations to Pakistan, and now another foreign airline is looking to start services here.

It was reported that Ravn Alaska Airlines has approached Pakistan’s aviation authority for the starting of flight operations.

American Airlines expressed interest in acquiring a Third Country Operator License.

The South Asian country is currently struggling with flight operations to the UK and other countries amid huge challenges faced by the national flight carrier.

PIA is facing a huge crisis and is running on subsidy. The airline also grounded several jets in the wake of the economic crisis while the government is taking measures to privitise the airline.

Previously, Malaysian airline Batik Air announced the launch of direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur. Ethiopian Airlines also resumed operations in the country after long break.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also announced flights to and from Pakistan after receiving approval from the federal government.