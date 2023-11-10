Pakistan, a country of over 240 million, holds a diverse range of higher education institutions offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs but only a few managed to come up with top scholars and inventions. In November, QS Asia University Rankings 2024 was issued and only one Pakistani university made it to the top 100.

In previous rankings, more than a dozen Pakistani universities raked in places in 2024 QS World University rankings but the November ranking leaves many in dire straits.

In 2024 QS Asia University Rankings, three universities from Asian country secured their list, showing a worrisome outlook of education standards.

Quaid-e-Azam University was the only Pakistani university that was ranked in top 100. The latest list shows the capital-based educational institution at the 86th spot.

Meanwhile, the other two institutions are Iqra University, Karachi, and Allama Iqbal Open University.

Iqra University and Allama Iqbal Open Uni. were ranked in the 301-350 and 801+ brackets, respectively.

Globally, China’s Perking University secured top spot on the list, which is followed by The University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University secures second spot. Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University got third and fourth spot.

The other top institutions in the top 10 includes Fudan University, Yonsei University, Korea University, and The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

This time, our neighboring country India became first country with the highest number of universities ranked among the top institutions in the region, pushing China with 148 institutions on the list.