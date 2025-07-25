Punjab Govt Paid Internship announced with Rs60,000 stipend for Graduates – Apply Online

LAHORE – Exciting news for young graduates as Punjab Government’s Agriculture Graduate Internship Program is here, offering remarkable opportunity for 2,000 young graduates to gain hands-on experience in agriculture sector.

Each intern will get monthly stipend of Rs60,000 while participating in practical, field-based training aimed at improving real-world farming practices. The paid internship is being managed by Punjab Department of Agriculture and is now entering its second phase, after success and positive feedback.

Punjab Agriculture Graduate Internship Program 2025

This initiative is designed not only to empower youth but also to strengthen agricultural backbone of province. The government launched under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provides opportunity for fresh agriculture graduates to kickstart their careers, gain hands-on field experience, and earn while they learn.

Who Can Apply?

Graduates with a Agriculture or Agricultural Engineering in Graduation

Not more than 25 years

Punjab domicile

Apply Online

Download the application form HERE . Submit it to your local Deputy Director Agriculture Office.

This program is not just paycheck as it’s a pathway to a meaningful, impactful career in one of Pakistan’s most vital sectors.