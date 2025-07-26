Islamabad residents eating donkey meat? 1,000 kg meat seized in shocking raid

ISLAMABAD – A shocking raid has left Pakistan’s capital city stunned, as the Islamabad Food Authority uncovered a massive illegal operation in Tarnol, seizing over 25 maunds (1,000 kg) of donkey meat and more than 50 live donkeys from the scene.

According to officials, the meat was being secretly prepared for export abroad, sparking fears of a cross-border meat trafficking ring. The Food Authority confirmed that a foreign national was caught red-handed in Tarnol and handed over to police on the spot.

This is not just a local scandal, it’s an international crime in the making,” said Deputy Director Dr. Tahira Siddique. The entire supply chain is under investigation, and we are working to uncover where this tainted meat may have already been delivered.

Is your dinner plate safe? That’s the question haunting citizens of twin cities tonight.

Authorities started urgent disposal of the illegal meat, while a formal case has been ordered against all those involved.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the distribution. Meanwhile, residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious meat being sold in markets.

Not Such First Case in Pakistan

In previous years, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) uncovered widespread use of donkey meat in restaurants. Several well-known eateries were found serving dishes made from uncertified and unhygienic meat, including donkey, often disguised in minced or boneless form.

Officials released disturbing footage showing unsanitary kitchens, expired garnishing items, and freezers covered in fungus. Many restaurants also used vegetables well past their expiry date. In recent raids, police discovered a facility in Chiniot where two men were grinding donkey meat and storing cleaned hides.

The suspects confessed to supplying the meat to local restaurants for years. A similar case in Sargodha revealed both pig and donkey meat being stored for distribution. The scandal shattered public trust, implicating even reputed national and international food chains.