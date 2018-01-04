Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has quite appreciably announced that those bad days of the tribal people have come to an end as FATA Reforms are at the final stages and are going to be implemented in the next few days. He gave this good news quite appropriately while addressing the opening ceremony of 3rd Governor’s FATA Youth Festival at Jamrud Sports Complex as in Khyber Agency when the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation was being celebrated on December 25 there like elsewhere in the country.

According to the reports, the PM said that the federal government has resolved to socio-economically uplift the FATA o fulfil the commitment made by the Quaid to bring these areas at par with other parts of the country, process of enacting a long-awaited legislation to replace FCR with the laws of Pakistan is in the final stages after all that long, long wait of the tribal people as the government sincerely desired to do the needful in this regard with consensus as this is the dire need of the hour and not just politics.

The Prime Minister further said that peace and safety being enjoyed now in FATA is the result of the great struggle and sacrifices of the security forces personnel, civil administration and the tribal people themselves. As a matter of fact, this process of FATA reforms should have started some weeks back had all the political and religious parties including the ruling party’s allies had fully supported the federal government’s commendable initiatives in this regard fully without reservations and objections. However, better late than never, please.

