Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 26 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan plunged by Rs200 per tola after they climbed to record high in line with the trend in international market on Thursday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 396,800 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs340,192.

In international market, the gold price also dropped and now stood at $3,750 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 396,800 Rs4,663 Lahore 396,800 Rs4,663 Islamabad 396,800 Rs4,663 Peshawar 396,800 Rs4,663 Quetta 396,800 Rs4,663 Sialkot 396,800 Rs4,663 Hyderabad 396,800 Rs4,663 Faisalabad 396,800 Rs4,663

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs.4,663 and Rs.3,997. respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.