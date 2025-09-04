Pm Shehbaz Highlights Strategic Mous Across Sectors During B2b Conference In Beijing

BEIJING – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed Pakistan-China Business-to-Business (B2B) Investment Conference in Beijing, emphasizing the strong and enduring partnership between Iron Friends.

Sharif highlighted that China has invested $35 billion in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which played a crucial role in resolving Pakistan’s energy crisis within just three years.

Calling China Pakistan’s “true friend,” Prime Minister said the friendship between the two countries is “higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the ocean, and stronger than steel.” He added that the relationship is built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

براہِ راست: وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دوسری پاکستان-چین بی-ٹو-بی سرمایہ کاری کانفرنس میں خطاب https://t.co/9SgM4qBclN — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 4, 2025

During the conference, several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Pakistan and China in various sectors, reflecting ongoing collaboration and future plans. Prime Minister Sharif expressed Pakistan’s desire to work closely with China in the second phase of CPEC, particularly in reviving agriculture and industry.

He also described his participation in the conference as “the biggest conference of my life” and called it an honor to engage directly with Chinese investors and business leaders.

Prime Minister Sharif reiterated China’s consistent support for Pakistan during difficult times, highlighting the enduring nature of the bilateral friendship.

More Updates to follow…