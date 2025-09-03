Wednesday, September 3, 2025

All Time High: Per Tola Gold touches Rs376,600 in Pakistan amid buying frenzy

KARACHI – Gold frenzy continues to advance as prices skyrocket, smashing records in both local and global markets.

Rates shared by Sarafa Association (APGJSA) show a single-day jump of Rs6,000 per tola, as yellow metal moved up to staggering Rs376,700. The price of 10 grams of gold also soared by Rs5,144, hitting Rs322,959.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Unit  Old Price Increase New Price
Gold (per tola) Rs370,700 +Rs6,000 Rs376,700
Gold (10 grams) Rs317,815 +Rs5,144 Rs322,959

International markets told a similar story, with gold skyrocketing to $3,540 per ounce, including a $20 premium, marking a powerful $60 leap in a single day.

Silver, too, joined the rally, with its per-tola price inching up by Rs12 to Rs4,315.

