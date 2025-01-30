AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 30 January 2025

Gold Rates Drop For Second Day In Row In Pakistan Check Updated Prices Here
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 30) stands at 3,876 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,327 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,347.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:46 am January 30, 2025.

Our Correspondent

