Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 30 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive gains to reach fresh high in line with the upward trend in international market.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 403,600 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs346,021.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also surged and now stood at historic high of $3,818 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 403,600 Rs4,792 Lahore 403,600 Rs4,792 Islamabad 403,600 Rs4,792 Peshawar 403,600 Rs4,792 Quetta 403,600 Rs4,792 Sialkot 403,600 Rs4,792 Hyderabad 403,600 Rs4,792 Faisalabad 403,600 Rs4,792

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs4,792 and Rs4,100 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.