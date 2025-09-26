Pakistan and India to clash in Asia Cup final for first time in 41 years

DUBAI – For the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup, Pakistan and India will lock horn in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

Pakistan secured their spot after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in the Super Four stage.

Chasing a target of 136, Bangladesh could only manage 124 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. India had already qualified for the final earlier.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1984, 16 editions of the Asia Cup have been played, but Pakistan and India have never faced each other in the title clash.

Cricket fans will now witness the historic final between the two arch-rivals on September 28.

This year’s Asia Cup has already seen two encounters between the arch-rivals, with India winning on both occasions. The upcoming clash on September 28 will therefore give Pakistan an opportunity to seek redemption on the biggest stage of the tournament.

Since its inception in 1984, 16 editions of the Asia Cup have been played, but never before have Pakistan and India met in the final. India holds the record for the most titles with 8, followed by Sri Lanka with 6, while Pakistan has claimed the trophy twice.

