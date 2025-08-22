Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 22 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan snapped their losing streak as per tola rate increased by Rs2,000 in local market amid upward trend in international market on Friday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 357,200 after an increase of Rs1,400 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs306,241 with a surge of Rs1,715.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,355 per ounce after an increase of $20.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 357,200 Rs4,013 Lahore 357,200 Rs4,013 Islamabad 357,200 Rs4,013 Peshawar 357,200 Rs4,013 Quetta 357,200 Rs4,013 Sialkot 357,200 Rs4,013 Hyderabad 357,200 Rs4,013 Faisalabad 357,200 Rs4,013

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also increased and stood at Rs.4,013 and Rs.3,433 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.