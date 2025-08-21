Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 21 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded further dip as per tola rate plunged by Rs1,400 in local market amid downward trend in international market on Thursday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 355,200 after a decrease of Rs1,400 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs304,526 with a decline of Rs1,201.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,325 per ounce after a decline of $14.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 355,200 Rs3,935 Lahore 355,200 Rs3,935 Islamabad 355,200 Rs3,935 Peshawar 355,200 Rs3,935 Quetta 355,200 Rs3,935 Sialkot 355,200 Rs3,935 Hyderabad 355,200 Rs3,935 Faisalabad 355,200 Rs3,935

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also dropped and stood at Rs.3,935 and Rs.3,375 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.