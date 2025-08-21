‘Nicest judge in the world’ – Frank Caprio dies at 88 after cancer battle

A popular judge of the USA who had a huge fan base on social media owing to his compassion in the courtroom has died at the age of 88 after cancer battle.

Frank Caprio who served at a court in Providence, Rhode Island, for almost four decades, was also known as the “nicest judge in the world.

His videos of delivering ruling with a smile and compassion received billions of views on social media.

Reports said the latter years of his career, which ended in 2023, were documented in the TV show Caught In Providence.

His death was announced on his Instagram page, stating, he had died aged 88 “after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer”.

Caprio was “beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people,” the statement said.

A day earlier, he had shared a message from his hospital bed asking for prayers. He said: “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback, I’m back in the hospital now, and I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.”

One of his compassion decision, he had dismissed a traffic ticket issued to a person who earned less than $4 per hour.

He was also known for speaking out about inequality in the justice system.

“Almost 90% of low-income Americans are forced to battle civil issues like health care, unjust evictions, veterans benefits and, yes, even traffic violations, alone,” Capriod said in one video.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee has paid tribute to his “warmth and compassion”.

“He was more than a jurist – he was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity,” the governor said.