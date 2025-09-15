AGL70.77▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)AIRLINK154.53▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP17.81▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL13.78▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML35.29▲ 0.45 (0.01%)DGKC231.97▼ -3.37 (-0.01%)FCCL57.01▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)FFL18.95▲ 0.55 (0.03%)HUBC192.24▼ -3.43 (-0.02%)HUMNL17.13▼ -0.67 (-0.04%)KEL5.36▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)KOSM6.67▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF102.35▼ -3.89 (-0.04%)NBP180.68▲ 4.73 (0.03%)OGDC267.58▼ -3.16 (-0.01%)PAEL54.52▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)PIBTL12.46▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)PPL189.31▼ -1.85 (-0.01%)PRL32.13▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC23.5▼ -0.69 (-0.03%)SEARL115.84▼ -3.66 (-0.03%)TELE8.12▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL57.54▲ 2.6 (0.05%)TPLP10.2▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET26.71▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG62.04▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY27.62▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.58▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Monday, September 15, 2025

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 15 September 2025

Gold Prices Come Down By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan After Touching Record High

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan are expected to see fluctuation in line with the trend in international market on Monday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola on first day of the business week stood at 386,300 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs331,189.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,643 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate
Karachi 386,300 Rs4,443
Lahore 386,300 Rs4,443
Islamabad 386,300 Rs4,443
Peshawar 386,300 Rs4,443
Quetta 386,300 Rs4,443
Sialkot 386,300 Rs4,443
Hyderabad 386,300 Rs4,443
Faisalabad 386,300 Rs4,443

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram  stood at Rs.4,443 and Rs.3,809. respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer