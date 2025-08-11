Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 11 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a decline in local market in line with dropping rates in international market on Monday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs300 and stood at 362,400 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs310,699 after recording a dip of Rs257.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,397 per ounce after dropping by $3.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 362,400 Rs4,064 Lahore 362,400 Rs4,064 Islamabad 362,400 Rs4,064 Peshawar 362,400 Rs4,064 Quetta 362,400 Rs4,064 Sialkot 362,400 Rs4,064 Hyderabad 362,400 Rs4,064 Faisalabad 362,400 Rs4,064

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver also moved down and stood at Rs.4,064 and Rs.3,484 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.