Murree under Section 144: Entry restricted to families from August 12–14

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have decided to impose Section 144 for three days in popular hill station, Murree, from August 12 to avoid any untoward situation during during the Independence Day celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has issued a notification in this regard.

On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, to maintain public order and prevent any untoward incident, entry at Mall Road and GPO Chowk will be allowed only for families on August 12, 13, and 14, 2025, the order said.

The notification stated that this decision was made based on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee meeting held on July 30, which considered the possibility of large crowds and disorder during the Independence Day events.

According to the order, Section 144 will be in effect during this time, and those who violate it will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The deputy commissioner clarified that even after the expiry of the order, legal proceedings will continue against violations committed during the period.

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to celebrate August 14 in a grand manner. There will be a fireworks display on Independence Day, and government and private buildings on Mall Road have been decorated with electric lights.