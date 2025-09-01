Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 1 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices opened on a higher note in local market amid upward trend in international market on Monday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 367,400 after an increase of Rs3,600 in previous session while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs314,986.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at $3,447 per ounce after gaining $36.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 367,400 Rs4,202 Lahore 367,400 Rs4,202 Islamabad 367,400 Rs4,202 Peshawar 367,400 Rs4,202 Quetta 367,400 Rs4,202 Sialkot 367,400 Rs4,202 Hyderabad 367,400 Rs4,202 Faisalabad 367,400 Rs4,202

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased and stood at Rs.4,203 and Rs.3,602, respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.