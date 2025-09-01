Monday, September 1, 2025

Hundreds feared dead as 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan: report

KABUL – More than 200 people were killed and 500 injured after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, international media reported on Monday.

Turkish media Anadolu reported that the death toll was confirmed by the Afghanistan’s Information Ministry.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake occurred 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 kilometres.

Causalities have been reported in Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapa Dara districts of Kunar province.

An official of the country’s information ministry said the death toll is not final as they are still in contact with the local authorities amid ongoing relief efforts.

He said rescue officials are facing difficulties as several roads in various districts have been blocked due to landslides.

Earlier, Afghanistan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the earthquake caused casualties.

“Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces,” he wrote on X.

“All available resources will be utilised to save lives,” he added.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several parts of Pakistan

