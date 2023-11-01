KARACHI – Gold price witnessed a decline in open market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with downward trend in international market.

The price of the precious metal dropped by Rs1,200 per tola to close at Rs211,800 while the 10 grams of gold saw a decrease of Rs1,029 to settle at Rs181,584.

In international market, the gold price dipped by $19 to close at $1,996.

A day earlier, gold rates in Pakistan moved up in the local market following an upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) suggested that gold rates in the country witnessed a surge of Rs900, and the new price settled at Rs213,000 per tola.

Meanwhile, 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs771, and the current price hovered at Rs182,613.