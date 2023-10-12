KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan plunged on Thursday despite an upward trend in the international market.

The hike in global gold prices however does not affected local gold rates as authorities continued stern action against hoarders and smugglers.

Data shared by local jewelers suggest the price of 24-carat gold declined by Rs4,000 and at Rs203,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold moved down by Rs3,400 and the new price stands at Rs174,810. Price of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs186907, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs178413 and 18k gold rate is available Rs152,925 for single tola.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market moved up by $3.65 to $1,879 per ounce on Thursday.

Silver rates, on the other hand, remained unchanged in Pakistan and the price stands at Rs2,300 per tola.