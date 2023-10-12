Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Rawalpindi, Islamabad during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on October 13 during evening/night.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday evening/night and following two days.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday evening/night.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 20-31 degrees Celsius on Friday and 30-32 C on Saturday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 29-31 C on Friday and 28-30 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

Maximum temperature in Shaheed Benazirabad was recorded at 40 C.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 30 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 62 per cent.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 30 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.