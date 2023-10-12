KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 207,900 here on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 178,240 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 7AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 207,900
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 190,574
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 178,240
|PKR 163,385
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,824
|PKR 16,339
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.